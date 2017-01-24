Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. L...

Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. Lebanon

Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. Lebanon Nearly $3,000 worth of car parts belonging to a South Lebanon man were stolen over the weekend. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kpCfE4 Wheels and tires on a 2015 Honda Accord belonging to Hector Trinidad were stolen overnight Saturday while it was parked to the rear of his home at 514 East Cumberland St., South Lebanon Township, police said.

