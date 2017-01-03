Blotter: Police investigate explosion in Sa .
Blotter: Police investigate explosion in S. Lebanon Police were called to investigate an explosion on the property of the old ALCOA building in South Lebanon Sunday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hPhm2O Suspicious Activity: Security personnel working at the old ALCOA Building, 3000 State Drive, South Lebanon, reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday that a group of people was seen leaving the property after a loud explosion was heard, police said.
