Blotter: Police investigate explosion in Sa .

Police were called to investigate an explosion on the property of the old ALCOA building in South Lebanon Sunday. Suspicious Activity: Security personnel working at the old ALCOA Building, 3000 State Drive, South Lebanon, reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday that a group of people was seen leaving the property after a loud explosion was heard, police said.

