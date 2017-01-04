Blotter: North Lebanon Sunoco robbed twice
Blotter: North Lebanon Sunoco robbed twice Two robberies occurred at a North Lebanon Sunoco station within a matter of days. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hTz9WM Both incidents occurred at the Sunoco station at 1610 N. Seventh St., police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
