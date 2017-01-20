Blotter: Man too drunk to care for kids

Blotter: Man too drunk to care for kids

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A 27-year-old Lebanon man was arrested after being too drunk to supervise two children, ages 9 and 5, who were under his care on Thursday, police said. Blotter: Man too drunk to care for kids A 27-year-old Lebanon man was arrested after being too drunk to supervise two children, ages 9 and 5, who were under his care on Thursday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 17 hr Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) 17 hr Underpaid Lady Tr... 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC