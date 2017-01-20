A 27-year-old Lebanon man was arrested after being too drunk to supervise two children, ages 9 and 5, who were under his care on Thursday, police said. Blotter: Man too drunk to care for kids A 27-year-old Lebanon man was arrested after being too drunk to supervise two children, ages 9 and 5, who were under his care on Thursday, police said.

