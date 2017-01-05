Blotter: Lebanon women injured after ...

Blotter: Lebanon women injured after causinga

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Crash: April Lawrence, 45, Lebanon, was charged with careless driving and driving with an expired license after her vehicle struck the rear of a stopped vehicle operated by Kenneth Hackman Jr., 51, of 233 Cumberland St. Blotter: Lebanon women injured after causing collision Crash: April Lawrence, 45, Lebanon, was charged with careless driving and driving with an expired license after her vehicle struck the rear of a stopped vehicle operated by Kenneth Hackman Jr., 51, of 233 Cumberland St. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hXLjhd A Lebanon woman was injured this week when her careless driving caused a three-vehicle collision, according to North Cornwall Township police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Jan 1 Lebanon Reporter 1
Jeremy Dec 30 Lebanon Reporter 1
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec 9 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC