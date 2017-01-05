Blotter: Lebanon women injured after causinga
Crash: April Lawrence, 45, Lebanon, was charged with careless driving and driving with an expired license after her vehicle struck the rear of a stopped vehicle operated by Kenneth Hackman Jr., 51, of 233 Cumberland St. Blotter: Lebanon women injured after causing collision Crash: April Lawrence, 45, Lebanon, was charged with careless driving and driving with an expired license after her vehicle struck the rear of a stopped vehicle operated by Kenneth Hackman Jr., 51, of 233 Cumberland St. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hXLjhd A Lebanon woman was injured this week when her careless driving caused a three-vehicle collision, according to North Cornwall Township police.
