Blotter: Lebanon man charged with resisting arrest A Lebanon man was charged with resisting arrest and other charges after attempting to flee from police Thursday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hHOklz Possession, Resisting Arrest: Pedro Laureano, 37, Lebanon, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after an incident at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Van Buren Street and Bitner Boulevard, Lebanon, police said.

