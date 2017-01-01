Blotter: Lebanon man charged with resisting arrest
Blotter: Lebanon man charged with resisting arrest A Lebanon man was charged with resisting arrest and other charges after attempting to flee from police Thursday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hHOklz Possession, Resisting Arrest: Pedro Laureano, 37, Lebanon, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after an incident at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Van Buren Street and Bitner Boulevard, Lebanon, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Sun
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Jeremy
|Dec 30
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC