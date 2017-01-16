Blotter: Jackson Township teens charged fora
Sexually Explicit Images: A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were charged for sending sexually explicit images of themselves to each other at 9:09 a.m. Friday, state police at Lickdale said.
