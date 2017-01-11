Blotter: Icy roads cause crashes
Freezing rain overnight Tuesday delayed school openings and caused treacherous traveling conditions that caused several crashes in Lebanon County Wednesday morning, including this tank truck which slid into a pole shortly after 8 a.m. at Route 934 and Clear Springs Road.
