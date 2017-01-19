Blotter: 17-year-old charged after hi...

Blotter: 17-year-old charged after hit-and-run

Blotter: 17-year-old charged after hit-and-run The boy is charged for leaving the scene of a crash after he ran a stop sign. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2k6fSzt The boy is charged for leaving the scene of a crash after he ran a stop sign at Rocherty and Colebrook roads at 11 a.m. Wednesday and struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Robert Tipton, 67, of 130 Fox Road, Palmrya, pushing it into a field.

