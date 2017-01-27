American Red Cross office to relocate
American Red Cross office to relocate Beginning Feb. 1, Lebanon's American Red Cross office will be operating out of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jFUD7D The American Red Cross's Lebanon office, previously located at 1220 Mifflin St., is relocating and beginning Feb. 1 will be operating out of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 519 Chestnut St., according to a press release.
