American Red Cross office to relocate Beginning Feb. 1, Lebanon's American Red Cross office will be operating out of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jFUD7D The American Red Cross's Lebanon office, previously located at 1220 Mifflin St., is relocating and beginning Feb. 1 will be operating out of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 519 Chestnut St., according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.