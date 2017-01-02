21 fatal crashes on county roads in 2016

Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hLoYmX Twenty-one people died from injuries they sustained in crashes on Lebanon County roads in 2016, according to Lebanon Daily News records. That is six more than 2015's total of 15, but still under 2011's high of 24. The first three fatalities were the result of a pileup involving 64 commercial and private vehicles on Interstate 78 in Bethel Township Feb. 13. The crash, caused by a passing snow squall, happened at 9:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit Eight at the Route 22 split, according to police.

