2013 Lebanon grad announces candidacy for mayor

Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jSknAv Josh Brady, 2013 Lebanon High School graduate, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Lebanon. Brady gave a brief news conference at La Placita, 922 Cumberland St., Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31. "I'm very excited to be doing this because I grew up in Lebanon City, and I've been involved in city politics for the past 10 years now," Josh Brady said at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.