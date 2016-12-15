Union Township man sentenced for disruptinga
A 24-year-old Union Township man was sentenced Wednesday to probation for disrupting a veteran's funeral at a Jonestown cemetery in May. Union Township man sentenced for disrupting veteran's funeral A 24-year-old Union Township man was sentenced Wednesday to probation for disrupting a veteran's funeral at a Jonestown cemetery in May. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hKZ8Aw "Don't ever let this happen again," Judge Samuel A. Kline told Nicholas M. Manza before sentencing him to probation He told the judge that he did not realize it was a funeral but did not indicate why he did it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|15 hr
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov 25
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC