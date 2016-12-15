Union Township man sentenced for disruptinga

A 24-year-old Union Township man was sentenced Wednesday to probation for disrupting a veteran's funeral at a Jonestown cemetery in May. Union Township man sentenced for disrupting veteran's funeral A 24-year-old Union Township man was sentenced Wednesday to probation for disrupting a veteran's funeral at a Jonestown cemetery in May. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hKZ8Aw "Don't ever let this happen again," Judge Samuel A. Kline told Nicholas M. Manza before sentencing him to probation He told the judge that he did not realize it was a funeral but did not indicate why he did it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.