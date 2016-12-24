Palmyra man sent to prison for assaultinga
A 27-year-old Palmyra man was sentenced to Lebanon County prison for six to 23 months for assaulting his girlfriend. Palmyra man sent to prison for assaulting girlfriend A 27-year-old Palmyra man was sentenced to Lebanon County prison for six to 23 months for assaulting his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Sat
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov 25
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC