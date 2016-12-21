McDonald's East has been closed since Friday, Nov. 18 when a grease fire began due to a malfunctioning fryer in the kitchen and forced everyone to evacuate the building. McDonald's East plans to reopen in coming months McDonald's East has been closed since Friday, Nov. 18 when a grease fire began due to a malfunctioning fryer in the kitchen and forced everyone to evacuate the building.

