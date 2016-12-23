A 45-year-old former Lebanon man was sentenced Wednesday to Lebanon County prison for trying to arrange an underage drinking party with four teenagers at the Cleona playground during the summer four years ago. Man sent to prison for attempted teen booze party A 45-year-old former Lebanon man was sentenced Wednesday to Lebanon County prison for trying to arrange an underage drinking party with four teenagers at the Cleona playground during the summer four years ago.

