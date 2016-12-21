Lebanon Zoning Board rejects day repo...

Lebanon Zoning Board rejects day reporting centera

Wednesday Dec 21

The Lebanon Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday rejected Pennsylvania Counseling Services request to operate a day reporting center on Cumberland Street in downtown Lebanon. Lebanon Zoning Board rejects day reporting center location The Lebanon Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday rejected Pennsylvania Counseling Services request to operate a day reporting center on Cumberland Street in downtown Lebanon.

Lebanon, PA

