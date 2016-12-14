Lebanon woman gets up to 10 years for robbery
Warning her that she could end up "serving life on the installment plan" in prison, a Lebanon County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old Lebanon woman to state prison for two to 10 years for robbery and aggravated assault.
