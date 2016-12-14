Lebanon woman gets up to 10 years for...

Lebanon woman gets up to 10 years for robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Warning her that she could end up "serving life on the installment plan" in prison, a Lebanon County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old Lebanon woman to state prison for two to 10 years for robbery and aggravated assault. Lebanon woman gets up to 10 years for robbery Warning her that she could end up "serving life on the installment plan" in prison, a Lebanon County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old Lebanon woman to state prison for two to 10 years for robbery and aggravated assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 15 hr Lebanon Reporter 1
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec 9 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov 25 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC