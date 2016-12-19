Lebanon stops street sweeping for season
Lebanon stops street sweeping for season Street sweeping in the City of Lebanon has ended for the year. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2i6QB7r Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello announced Monday morning that street sweeping has ended immediately and will resume when the weather warms.
