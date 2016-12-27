Hanover drops Pac-Man to ring in New ...

Hanover drops Pac-Man to ring in New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Evening Sun

Hanover drops Pac-Man to ring in New Year A ticket to the ball drop will include pizza and soft drinks, and the event is BYOB. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2hqWQoN While New York has the ball drop, Central Pennsylvania is dropping almost everything this New Year's Eve: buttons, yellow breeches, anchors, strawberries, hard hats, pickles, Peeps, white roses and even bologna .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Dec 26 Lebanon Reporter 2
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec 9 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,755

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC