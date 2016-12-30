Cornwall-Lebanon recognizes FBLA members

Cornwall-Lebanon recognizes FBLA members

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District congratulates the seventeen Cedar Crest High School Future Business Leaders of America members who placed at the Regional Leadership Conference competition at Central Penn College in December, according to a press release. Back row: Desiree Leffler, Rory Zimmel, Caroline Muller, Elissa Hicks and Reilly Thomas. Front row: Noah Peffley and Justice Belleman.

