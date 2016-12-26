City police involved in 3-hour stand-off
Simple Assault: Gary Lee McGarvey, 53, Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats along with some domestic violence-related charges for an incident that occurred at 7:25 p.m. City police involved in 3-hour stand-off Simple Assault: Gary Lee McGarvey, 53, Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats along with some domestic violence-related charges for an incident that occurred at 7:25 p.m. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hnC8Xc Gary Lee McGarvey, 53, Lebanon, threatened two women at gunpoint at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at his residence, 716 Cornwall Road, police said.
