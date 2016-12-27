Chief explains new charges in S. Leba...

Chief explains new charges in S. Lebanon crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

South Lebanon Police Chief Michael Lesher shed new light Tuesday on why charges were withdrawn and refiled against a motorist involved in a Christmas Eve 2015 crash. Chief: Reconstruction led to new charges in S. Lebanon crash South Lebanon Police Chief Michael Lesher shed new light Tuesday on why charges were withdrawn and refiled against a motorist involved in a Christmas Eve 2015 crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Mon Lebanon Reporter 2
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec 9 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC