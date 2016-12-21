Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Conte...

Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea exhibits Wael Shawky retrospective

The retrospective of Wael Shawky , held at the Castello di Rivoli , presents a series of film works, sculptures, and new wooden high-reliefs inspired by the Crusades and narrated from an Arab rather than a European point of view. The artist transforms the space of the Manica Lunga, whose walls have been painted blue, into a spectacular stage design.

