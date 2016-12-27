Blotter: Suspect wanted for stolen credit cards
Derry Township Police in Dauphin County are investigating a theft that occurred at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1249 Cocoa Ave. Blotter: Suspect wanted for stolen credit cards Derry Township Police in Dauphin County are investigating a theft that occurred at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1249 Cocoa Ave. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hr297P Derry Township Police, Dauphin County, are looking for this man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards and using them to make purchases at stores in the area, including the Palmyra Walmart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Dec 26
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC