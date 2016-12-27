Blotter: Suspect wanted for stolen cr...

Blotter: Suspect wanted for stolen credit cards

23 hrs ago

Derry Township Police in Dauphin County are investigating a theft that occurred at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1249 Cocoa Ave. Blotter: Suspect wanted for stolen credit cards Derry Township Police in Dauphin County are investigating a theft that occurred at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1249 Cocoa Ave. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hr297P Derry Township Police, Dauphin County, are looking for this man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards and using them to make purchases at stores in the area, including the Palmyra Walmart.

