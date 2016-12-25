Blotter: Hallway smoke reported at Green Acresa
Blotter: Hallway smoke reported at Green Acres Park Fire alarm: Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hluWum Several fire companies were called to a North Lebanon Township home Sunday afternoon for reports of hallway smoke and an automatic fire alarm. Avon Citizens, Weavertown, Prescott, Goodwill, Keystone Hook and Ladder, Lebanon, and Rural Security fire companies were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Sunday to 41 Green Acres Park.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Mon
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
