Blotter: Hallway smoke reported at Green Acresa

Blotter: Hallway smoke reported at Green Acres Park Fire alarm: Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hluWum Several fire companies were called to a North Lebanon Township home Sunday afternoon for reports of hallway smoke and an automatic fire alarm. Avon Citizens, Weavertown, Prescott, Goodwill, Keystone Hook and Ladder, Lebanon, and Rural Security fire companies were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Sunday to 41 Green Acres Park.

