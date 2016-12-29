127 bags of heroin found in Cornwall stop
Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2iK1EUd Brian Graby, 40, Lebanon, was arrested on a variety of drug charges after Cornwall Borough police stopped him for a traffic violation. Graby was found to be in possession of 127 bags of heroin and 9 vials of crack cocaine, according to police.
