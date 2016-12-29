127 bags of heroin found in Cornwall ...

127 bags of heroin found in Cornwall stop

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2iK1EUd Brian Graby, 40, Lebanon, was arrested on a variety of drug charges after Cornwall Borough police stopped him for a traffic violation. Graby was found to be in possession of 127 bags of heroin and 9 vials of crack cocaine, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 19 hr Lebanon Reporter 1
Jeremy Dec 30 Lebanon Reporter 1
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec 9 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC