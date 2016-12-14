12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
There are 1 comment on the The Lebanon Daily News story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program. In it, The Lebanon Daily News reports that:
Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hGbSbN ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders. Participants can earn dismissal of charges if they complete the ARD program.
#1 Saturday Dec 17
Must be nice they all got a $600 fine across the board when there was drugs or drinking and driving (that could have killed people) and they got less than someone finding something that was lost and not having time to return it in a day and they get 3 times the fine just to be made an example out of even though in 35+ years they never did anything against the law ever!! In any other state it's not illegal to find something and return it but apparently in PA here it is!!!! This town especially is all screwed up!! Some lawyers here are assholes too!! Especially the one on Cumberland St near parking lot, what a bump on a log, waste of money!!
