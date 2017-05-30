CCAC colleagues create silver medal f...

CCAC colleagues create silver medal for JFK's birthday centennial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

Artist Gary Marks has cooperated with sculptor Heidi Wastweet to mark the birth centennial of President Kennedy with a 1-ounce silver medal. The United States Mint did not mark the centennial of President Kennedy's May 29, 1917, birth, but two individuals highly involved in American coin design for the last decade have stepped in to mark the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 6
Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16) Mar '17 Anon 2
Snow covers up all of the trash in this town Feb '17 Hidden Voice 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Metoo 2
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lebanon, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC