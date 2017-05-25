Oregon State Police seek witnesses to road rage incident

FILE PHOTO: One of the drivers in the incident on Monday, May 22, 2017, near Millersburg was arrested, Oregon State Police said.( The Oregon State Police are seeking the public's help in finding witnesses to a road-rage incident Monday evening in which police believe a shot was fired at a vehicle. Police believe Christopher Tavernier, 43, of Eugene fired a shot at a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 near Millersburg in Linn County.

