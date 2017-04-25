Mother's day barbecue ends with attempted murder charge
A mother's day family barbecue went horribly wrong Sunday and ended with a Lebanon man in custody for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon after he fired a high caliber rifle at his brother. The Linn County Sherriff's Office said Peggy L Gomez, a 55-year-old Lebanon resident, was having a Mother's Day barbecue with her sons, 34-year-old Hunter Gomez, and 35-year-old Billy Jack Gomez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|2
|Snow covers up all of the trash in this town
|Feb '17
|Hidden Voice
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Metoo
|2
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC