Mother's day barbecue ends with attempted murder charge

A mother's day family barbecue went horribly wrong Sunday and ended with a Lebanon man in custody for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon after he fired a high caliber rifle at his brother. The Linn County Sherriff's Office said Peggy L Gomez, a 55-year-old Lebanon resident, was having a Mother's Day barbecue with her sons, 34-year-old Hunter Gomez, and 35-year-old Billy Jack Gomez.

