Judge rejects unprecedented air pollution gag order in Entek case

Friday May 5 Read more: OregonLive.com

State officials should not be barred from telling the public about potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing solvent near a Lebanon factory, an Oregon judge has decided. Ending an unprecedented gag order, Linn County Judge Carol Bispham said Entek International, a battery parts manufacturer, had not proved that it would suffer irreparable harm.

