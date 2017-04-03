Roofer Buys Cake as an Apology for Ro...

Roofer Buys Cake as an Apology for Roofing the Wrong House

Read more: SFGate

This construction worker recently completed a roofing job. The only problem? It was on the wrong roof! The roofer called into a local Walmart in Lebanon, Oregon, in an attempt to repair the estimated $7,500 damage by buying a cake.The uploader explained to Storyful: "This past weekend I was doing a roofing job across town and after we got the roof mostly torn off, we found out that my co-worker, Chad accidentally put the wrong address on the work order.

