Restaurant featuring cushion seating,...

Restaurant featuring cushion seating, Jordanian food opens Friday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

At the new Petra: A Taste of Jordan , set to open Friday in the old Passage to India space at 6140 E. 21st St., customers can enjoy exotic cuisine while seated on comfortable cushions. The exotic new experience comes courtesy of Rania Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, who in September bought Byblos at 3088 W. 13th St. from founder and longtime owner Ilham Saad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16) Mar 31 Anonymous 6
Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16) Mar '17 Anon 2
Snow covers up all of the trash in this town Feb '17 Hidden Voice 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Metoo 2
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC