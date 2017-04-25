Restaurant featuring cushion seating, Jordanian food opens Friday
At the new Petra: A Taste of Jordan , set to open Friday in the old Passage to India space at 6140 E. 21st St., customers can enjoy exotic cuisine while seated on comfortable cushions. The exotic new experience comes courtesy of Rania Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, who in September bought Byblos at 3088 W. 13th St. from founder and longtime owner Ilham Saad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16)
|Mar 31
|Anonymous
|6
|Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|2
|Snow covers up all of the trash in this town
|Feb '17
|Hidden Voice
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Metoo
|2
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC