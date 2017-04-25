Restaurant featuring cushion seating, Jordanian food opens Friday

At the new Petra: A Taste of Jordan , set to open Friday in the old Passage to India space at 6140 E. 21st St., customers can enjoy exotic cuisine while seated on comfortable cushions. The exotic new experience comes courtesy of Rania Taha and Bashar Mahanweh, who in September bought Byblos at 3088 W. 13th St. from founder and longtime owner Ilham Saad.

