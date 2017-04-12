Club 21 Rides Again on Powell Bouleva...

Club 21 Rides Again on Powell Boulevard - Kind Of

If former dive bar Club 21 is now an outdoor graffiti museum on Sandy Boulevard, the old owners' new Lay Low Tavern is like a museum devoted to Club 21. The bar staff, the build-your-own-burger menu and seemingly every piece of beer kitsch have been relocated to Southeast Powell Boulevard after Club 21 was closed in February to become apartments. But the former Coasters Bar & Grill lacks Club 21's distinctive Hansel and Gretel architecture: The boxy bar looks like a wood-paneled, plush-boothed dive in 1970s-era Montana.

