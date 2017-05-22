Cleaning up Oregon's air will require a deft touch - and trust: Editorial
Entek leaders wanted to know how it might possibly be held to a higher emissions standard in the absence of a higher emissions standard. Entek International, a manufacturing firm and longtime employer in Lebanon, uses the nasty chemical trichloroethylene in its processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|2
|Snow covers up all of the trash in this town
|Feb '17
|Hidden Voice
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Metoo
|2
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC