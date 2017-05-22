Cleaning up Oregon's air will require...

Cleaning up Oregon's air will require a deft touch - and trust: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: OregonLive.com

Entek leaders wanted to know how it might possibly be held to a higher emissions standard in the absence of a higher emissions standard. Entek International, a manufacturing firm and longtime employer in Lebanon, uses the nasty chemical trichloroethylene in its processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 6
Tribute My Wife! (Jul '16) Mar '17 Anon 2
Snow covers up all of the trash in this town Feb '17 Hidden Voice 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Metoo 2
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lebanon, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC