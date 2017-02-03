South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - Remarks At Conclusion ...

Media remarks by Minister Nkoana-Mashabane at the conclusion of the working visit of Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon, OR Tambo Building The Government of South Africa attaches great importance to the ties that have been built between our country and the Republic of Lebanon and we look forward to enhancing our relations further. Your Excellency, once again, I convey my Government's congratulations for the manner in which the Lebanese nation addressed the question of leadership, resulting in the current democratic dispensation.

