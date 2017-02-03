South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-M...

South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - Remarks At Conclusion ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Media remarks by Minister Nkoana-Mashabane at the conclusion of the working visit of Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon, OR Tambo Building The Government of South Africa attaches great importance to the ties that have been built between our country and the Republic of Lebanon and we look forward to enhancing our relations further. Your Excellency, once again, I convey my Government's congratulations for the manner in which the Lebanese nation addressed the question of leadership, resulting in the current democratic dispensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb 3 da da 5
My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16) Jan 30 Metoo 2
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan 7 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Madman 5
New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Larry 4
wife wants to share get nude pics with church ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Herb 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Linn County was issued at February 05 at 9:01AM PST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lebanon, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC