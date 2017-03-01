Republican spearheaded naturalization ceremony on House floor - Wednesday, 15 February 2017
While many Oregon politicians hail former Republican Gov. Tom McCall as their role model, Republican Rep. Julie Parrish idolizes former Gov. Victor Atiyeh, the nation's first Arab-American governor. The oft-rogue Republican from West Linn wanted to remind legislators and Oregonians of that important history when she suggested hosting a naturalization ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives.
