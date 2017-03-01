Republican spearheaded naturalization...

Republican spearheaded naturalization ceremony on House floor - Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Thursday Feb 16

While many Oregon politicians hail former Republican Gov. Tom McCall as their role model, Republican Rep. Julie Parrish idolizes former Gov. Victor Atiyeh, the nation's first Arab-American governor. The oft-rogue Republican from West Linn wanted to remind legislators and Oregonians of that important history when she suggested hosting a naturalization ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives.

