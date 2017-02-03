Kevin O'Leary: The millionaire reality show host who wants to be Canada's prime minister
Kevin O'Leary , a familiar face to many thanks to his multiple stints on TV, has his sights set on becoming the next prime minister of Canada . While he's striving to hold the country's highest political office, the self-made millionaire has no political experience.
