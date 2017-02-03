Home near Lebanon destroyed by fire

A fire in a manufactured home in Sodaville, a small town south of Lebanon in the Willamette Valley, resulted in the total loss of the home Sunday. According to a release from the Lebanon Fire District, the fire started on the rear porch of the home and investigators believe it was caused by a cigarette that was improperly put out in an ashtray and then put into a plastic paint bucket full of cigarette butts and debris.

