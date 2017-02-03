Home near Lebanon destroyed by fire

Home near Lebanon destroyed by fire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: OregonLive.com

A fire in a manufactured home in Sodaville, a small town south of Lebanon in the Willamette Valley, resulted in the total loss of the home Sunday. According to a release from the Lebanon Fire District, the fire started on the rear porch of the home and investigators believe it was caused by a cigarette that was improperly put out in an ashtray and then put into a plastic paint bucket full of cigarette butts and debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb 3 da da 5
My wife wants to know if Black men would li... (Jul '16) Jan 30 Metoo 2
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan 7 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Madman 5
New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Larry 4
wife wants to share get nude pics with church ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Herb 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Linn County was issued at February 05 at 9:01AM PST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lebanon, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC