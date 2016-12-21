Man falls into Lebanon hotel pond, ne...

Man falls into Lebanon hotel pond, nearly succumbs to hypothermia

The episode began when a man and wife took a post-breakfast, pre-dawn stroll outside the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn. At the hotel's Japanese garden, the man missed a step down from a gazebo, stumbled and fell head-first into a pond and its 42-degree water, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.

