FSSAI offers to regulate non-specified food and ingredients
The Indian food regulator has issued a draft regulation for non-specified food and food ingredients. Under its terms, prior approval would be required for the manufacture, sale and import of products that are not covered under the current food safety act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife wants to trade pics with gentlemen from ch...
|Nov '16
|Madman
|5
|New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Larry
|4
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jacob
|2
|Charles meal Bergman
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
|My wife wants to know if Black men would li...
|Jul '16
|Herb
|1
|wife wants to share get nude pics with church ...
|Jul '16
|Herb
|1
|Tribute My Wife!
|Jul '16
|Herb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC