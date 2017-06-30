Midclear selects GMEX Group to operat...

Midclear selects GMEX Group to operate derivatives CCP for Lebanon

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Finextra Research news

Midclear S.A.L., the Custodian and Clearing Center of financial instruments for Lebanon and the Middle East, has selected GMEX Group wholly owned subsidiary, GMEX Technologies, to provide and implement its innovative AvenirClear CCP product as the core system of the first derivatives central counterparty in Lebanon. The set-up of the CCP by Midclear represents an important milestone in the reinvigoration of the Lebanese Capital Markets, part of Lebanon's strategic plans for its economy and reconstruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent Jun 26 Family knows 7
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 24 Trout Fisher 2
need help Jun '17 amber 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10) Jun '17 Moon Raker 969
Tracker May '17 Curious 1
Charli fowl May '17 1800fuck you 1
name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11) May '17 1800fuck you 11
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lebanon, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC