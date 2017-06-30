Midclear selects GMEX Group to operate derivatives CCP for Lebanon

Midclear S.A.L., the Custodian and Clearing Center of financial instruments for Lebanon and the Middle East, has selected GMEX Group wholly owned subsidiary, GMEX Technologies, to provide and implement its innovative AvenirClear CCP product as the core system of the first derivatives central counterparty in Lebanon. The set-up of the CCP by Midclear represents an important milestone in the reinvigoration of the Lebanese Capital Markets, part of Lebanon's strategic plans for its economy and reconstruction.

