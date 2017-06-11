Wrinks Market in Lebanon reopens after long hiatus
Thanks to the founder's granddaughter, the historic Wrinks Market in Lebanon, Missouri, reopened Saturday after a years-long hiatus. Katie Hapner and her stepsister, Sarah Carney, reopened the Route 66 landmark, reported the Lebanon Daily Record .
