University budget crisis prompts St. Louis Public Radio takeover of station

The University of Missouri-St. Louis, owner of St. Louis Public Radio, will take over operations and programming at the public radio station, which broadcasts on the 100,000-watt 88.5 FM signal in Rolla and on a translator in Lebanon, Mo.

