PuppySpot Launches Free Health Clinics for Breeders
PuppySpot.com , a service connecting dog lovers with responsible breeders nationwide, today announced a national series of health clinics to further enhance the health and well-being of the puppies raised by its network of breeders. PuppySpot is working with the American Kennel Club to execute this program, providing important health screenings for breeding dogs.
