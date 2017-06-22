PuppySpot Launches Free Health Clinic...

PuppySpot Launches Free Health Clinics for Breeders

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

PuppySpot.com , a service connecting dog lovers with responsible breeders nationwide, today announced a national series of health clinics to further enhance the health and well-being of the puppies raised by its network of breeders. PuppySpot is working with the American Kennel Club to execute this program, providing important health screenings for breeding dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10) Jun 4 Moon Raker 969
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
Charli fowl May '17 1800fuck you 1
name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11) May '17 1800fuck you 11
Car-Mart complaints May '17 Benny Ward 10
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Lebanon, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC