Route 66 festival returns to Lebanon after seven-year hiatus
The Lebanon Route 66 Festival in Lebanon, Missouri, will return next month after a seven-year break, including a concert and gathering at the historic Munger Moss Motel . The Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society and the Lebanon Parks and Recreation Department are shepherding the festival, which is scheduled for June 16-17.
