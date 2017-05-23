Lebanon renews Central Bank governor's term amid turbulence
The renewal of Riad Salameh 's term sends a positive signal to international investors at a time of regional turbulence when Lebanese banks are increasingly under scrutiny from the U.S. Treasury . The U.S. administration is considering imposing new financial sanctions on Lebanese banks that knowingly do business with the militant group Hezbollah .
