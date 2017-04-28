Syria accuses Israel of strike near Damascus airport
Israel, which has carried out attacks on precision missiles and other forms of advanced weaponry in the past, did not directly confirm or deny the attack, in keeping with its policy. Israel has performed missile strikes in the war-torn country before - often with the intent of disrupting weapons transfers to the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.
