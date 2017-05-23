I-44 near Lebanon expected to closea Read Story KSDK Staff
Rising floodwaters from the Gasconade River are expected to close down a section of Interstate-44 in Laclede County late Sunday morning. MoDOT made the announcement Sunday that westbound lanes of I-44 near Hazelgreen, Mo.
Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
